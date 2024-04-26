Top track

Personal Trainer + Pom Poko

Concorde 2
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pom Poko - Like a Lady
About

Melting Vinyl and Love Thy Neighbour are overjoyed to bring two indie luminares to Brighton..

Norway’s finest punk-pop anti-conformists on Bella Union are back to Brighton for a sure fire hi-energy show.

Dutch septet Personal Trainer churn out songs that...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Melting Vinyl & Love Thy Neighbour

Lineup

Personal Trainer , Pom Poko

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

