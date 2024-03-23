DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick Oliveri "Death Acoustic" | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dwarves, Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age and more

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents the incredible multi-instrumentalist and singer, Nick Oliveri, bringing his Death Acoustic show in 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Nick Oliveri

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.