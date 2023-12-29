Top track

Vida Records presenta: Cucamaras

Heliogàbal
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cucamaras, un quartet d'Indie/Post-punk originari de Nottingham, és descrit per Dork com ""una banda imposant la seva autoritat en la propera onada de música alternativa amb guitarres"". Després d'aparèixer a la llista NME 100 d'aquest any i rebre elogis d...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Cucamaras

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

