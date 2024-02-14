DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZKR

Transbordeur
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

« Déterminé, j’viens choquer la France ». Cette phrase qu’il a prononcé dans un freestyle d’anthologie sur Skyrock pourrait résumer l’arrivée fracassante du rappeur ZKR, originaire de Roubaix, sur la scène rap.

ZKR va à l'essentiel et remet à l'ordre du j...

Présenté par HIGH-LO et LIVE AFFAIR

Lineup

ZKR

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

