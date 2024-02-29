Top track

Delicacy

Omni

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The music of Atlanta trio Omni has always swung fast and hit hard. And Souvenir, their fourth album and second for Sub Pop, packs their biggest punch yet. Inactive during the majority of the pandemic–the longest downtime in their history–they approached th...

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Omni

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

