Slow Hollows - Dog Heaven US Tour 24

Songbyrd
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32
About

After a three-year hiatus, Slow Hollows returns reinvented, sharing new single & video “Old Yeller.” The genre-defying Los Angeles band founded by songwriter Austin Feinstein is now his solo project. Though the group amicably disbanded in early 2020, the n...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Slow Hollows, Computerwife

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

