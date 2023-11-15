DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bear's Den Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Wed, 15 Nov, 5:30 pm
From $19
About

Bear's Den will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Wednesday, November 15th at 5:30p, performing and signing store-purchased copies of their new record First Loves and White Magnolias.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Bear's Den

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:15 pm

