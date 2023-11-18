Top track

The Slaps - Cheers

The Slaps

Lily's Snack Bar
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBoone
$10.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Slaps with support Merce Lemon, performing acoustic sets at Lily's Snack Bar.

At its core, Tomato Tree by The Slaps is an exercise in patience that seamlessly showcases the virtues of experimentation. Composed of guitarist/vocalist Rand Kelly, bassist...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.

Lineup

Merce Lemon, The Slaps

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

