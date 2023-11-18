Top track

Pink Eye Club - Same Job for Three Years

Y, Pink Eye Club, Lias Saoudi, Pyongyang

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Another [Bible Club](https://www.facebook.com/bibleclubbing) session hosted by Adam Brennan (Fat White Family) and featuring alternative hymns from

[Y](https://www.instagram.com/_y_y_why_y_y)

[PINK EYE CLUB](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/)

[LIAS SAOUDI ](https://www.instagram.com/lias_saoudi/)(Fat White Family)

PYONGYANG...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Pyongyang, Lias Saoudi, Pink Eye Club and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

