The Ringards - Helen Mirren

Bible Club - Y, Ringards, Pyongyang, Pink Eye Club

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14

About

Another [Bible Club](https://www.facebook.com/bibleclubbing) session hosted by Adam Brennan (Fat White Family) and featuring alternative hymns from

[Y](https://www.instagram.com/_y_y_why_y_y)

[RINGARDS](https://www.instagram.com/theringards/)

PYONGYANG

[PINK EYE CLUB](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/)

This is an 18+ event...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Pink Eye Club, Pyongyang, The Ringards and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

