Le Cannibale & Ways - Kettama, Fabio Monesi, Zippo

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€18

About

Quattro djs, sei ore di clubbing con tre dei migliori talenti dell’elettronica italiana: Z.i.p.p.o, Fabio Monesi e John Dre. A loro si aggiunge Kettama, gioiello della scena irlandese e uno dei dj più importanti dell’elettronica mondiale. Una ric...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale
Lineup

Fabio Monesi, Kettama, Z.I.P.P.O

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

