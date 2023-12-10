Top track

Jozef Van Wissem + Hilary Woods live al Dev

Circolo DEV
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Con un nuovo disco in uscita a Dicembre 2023 ritorna al DEV Jozef Van Wissem. Il compositore olandese, noto per il suo inimitabile lavoro al liuto e le numerose collaborazioni, celebre quella con Jim Jarmusch, questa volta sará accompagnato da Hilary Woods...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.
Lineup

Jozef van Wissem., Hilary Woods

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

