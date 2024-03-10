Top track

Hurray For The Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hurray for the Riff Raff

The Great Hall
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hurray For The Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON
Got a code?

About

Hurray for the Riff Raff has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting This Must Be the Place and their work to distribute Naloxone - the lifesaving medicine that reverses an overdose – at events across the nation

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.