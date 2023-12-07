DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cuties present THE CHRISTMAS PARTY

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cuties

+ support, DJs, friends & fun

Ticket do not guarantee entry, please arrive early.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cuties.

Lineup

Cuties

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

