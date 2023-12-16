DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Memory Box 6pm-1am with Anna Wall, Simone Marie...

The Glove That Fits
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Memory Box Twilight Sessions showcasing some of our favourite DJs from London’s diverse spectrum of electronic music selectors, within the cosy confines of one of the capitals best intimate venues.

Enter upstairs for the Memory Box Bar then head downstair...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Memory Box.
Lineup

1
Simone Marie , Anna Wall, Meg Paine and 1 more

Venue

The Glove That Fits

179 Morning Ln, London E9 6LH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

