DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Memory Box Twilight Sessions showcasing some of our favourite DJs from London’s diverse spectrum of electronic music selectors, within the cosy confines of one of the capitals best intimate venues.
Enter upstairs for the Memory Box Bar then head downstair...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.