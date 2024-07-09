DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alvvays

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Tue, 9 Jul 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

ALVVAYS

9 luglio 2024

al CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA di SEGRATE (MI)

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Alvvays

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

