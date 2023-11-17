DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palosanto Miami - Rooftop Sunset Party

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Palosanto is coming from New York to Miami for the first time!

Come for a beautiful SUNSET BY THE POOL, with the talented Ella Romand for a live set and Palosanto resident Temil

ELLA ROMAND (Ellaments) - Live Set

www.instagram.com/ellaromand

TEMIL (Pal...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palosanto.

Lineup

Ella Romand

Venue

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

