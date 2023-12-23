DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Power Burkas + Garrafa Nadal

Heliogàbal
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un any més, festa nadalenca a l'Helio! Amb sala nova i gran, amb el gran esperit de sempre. Aquest cop, amb els conjunts d'animació musical Garrafa Nadal i Power Burkas, que et porten cants i ballaruques d'aromes illenques i planístiques perquè moguis l'es...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Power Burkas

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

