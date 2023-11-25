Top track

to you, deary - pretty soon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Sea Ghouls / To You, Deary / Heels

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

to you, deary - pretty soon
Got a code?

About

Dalya Alkhatib presents...

The Sea Ghouls
Heels
To You, Deary

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Heels, to you, deary, The Sea Ghouls

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.