3Some di Capodanno

Daste
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBergamo
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quella che era solo un’intima fantasia d’inverno, oggi diventa realtà.

Una centrale al buio, brillantini luccicanti, musica elettronica, facili abbracci, tappi che volano, euforia ingiustificata, ci si conosce tutti.

3SOME di Capodanno

Edoné + Utopia +...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Nutopia SRL.
Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

