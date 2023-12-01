DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Work Party - Marcia Carr + Minus Kendal + residents

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE CHRISTMAS WORK PARTY and we’re heading back to Belgrave…

This time we welcome world-class selector Marcia Carr to move the dancefloor! London Legend Marcia Carr joins us with more than three decades of experience under her belt. Her signature style ge...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Work Party.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs