Foundations Jungle Party with 4am Kru (Live)

Patterns
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Line Up
4am Kru (Live)

Newly formed London production duo 4am Kru have been making waves in the UK jungle scene since emerging post lockdown, showcasing their immersive brand of 1994 flavoured jungle through their raucous live shows. This is live jungle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

4am Kru

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

