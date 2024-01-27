Top track

Impossible (feat. John Martin)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MORTEN Presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Impossible (feat. John Martin)
Got a code?

About

Morten returns to Royale, Saturday, Januaury 27th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MORTEN

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.