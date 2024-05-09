Top track

Swans - Screen Shot

Swans, Kristof Hahn

Thu, 9 May 2024, 7:00 pm
Swans - Screen Shot
One of the most uncompromising bands, Michael Gira's Swans make music that alternates between bleak, brutal noise-rock and dark, ambient, moody folk coupled with intense live performances. Emerging from the downtown New York no wave scene, the group's conf...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Swans

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

