Top track

Pile - Worms

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rick Maguire of Pile Solo Tour

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pile - Worms
Got a code?

About

Rick Maguire of Pile recently released the album "Songs Known Together, Alone", a set of solo versions of songs from throughout the Pile catalog, via Exploding in Sound. And this spring, Maguire is going on tour in support of the album.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Rick Maguire

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.