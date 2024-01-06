DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rick Maguire of Pile recently released the album "Songs Known Together, Alone", a set of solo versions of songs from throughout the Pile catalog, via Exploding in Sound. And this spring, Maguire is going on tour in support of the album.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.