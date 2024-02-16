Top track

Moon-driven Sea

Lathe Of Heaven (Sacred Bones)

New River Studios
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£12.10

About

We are excited to host new Sacred Bones signees LATHE OF HEAVEN to London this February. This is a new project from Brooklyn, musically encompassing nods to classic post-punk and new wave, with a contemporary feel.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Terrors.

Lineup

Lathe Of Heaven

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

