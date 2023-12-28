Top track

Clavette, Boogietraxx - Somebody

Night Magic: Clavette's Birthday Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
About

Welcome to Night Magic; the new Thursday night weekly event from the minds of Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

For table inquiries or general questions, please text +1 (818) 861-6653 or email jake@stereo-punks.com.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Lineup

clavette

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

