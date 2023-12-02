DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baabes, Sexx Fixx, Brand of Julez, The Pale Hand

The Meadows
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baabes, Sexx Fixx, Brand of Julez, The Pale Hand

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brand Of Julez

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.