Coach Party

Covo Club
Fri, 17 May 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€18.73

About

Coach Party sono cresciut sull'Isola di Wight ("è solo questione di tempo, ma prima o poi conoscerai praticamente tutti gli altri sull'isola", dice Eastwood) e alla fine si sono conosciut come fan di tutto ciò che è musica, lavorando nei locali, suonando i...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Coach Party

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

