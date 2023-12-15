Top track

Franc Moody - Move Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House of FM London Winter Party

Unit 58
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Franc Moody - Move Me
Got a code?

About

Bringing you our end of year knees up at one of our favourite London rave spots in Tottenham.

Come celebrate with us on the dance floor with some of our best DJ friends.

Franc Moody (DJ Set)

Karma Kid

Lauren Faith

Becky T

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juicebox.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Franc Moody, Karma Kid, Lauren Faith

Venue

Unit 58

Mill Mead Rd, London N17 9QU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.