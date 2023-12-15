DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bringing you our end of year knees up at one of our favourite London rave spots in Tottenham.
Come celebrate with us on the dance floor with some of our best DJ friends.
Franc Moody (DJ Set)
Karma Kid
Lauren Faith
Becky T
