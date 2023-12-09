DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orbital's Phil Hartnoll (Immersive Gig)

The Old Market
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:15 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are stoked to present one-half of the mighty Orbital, bringing his DJ set to our immersive space, which will see the audience surrounded by 360 degrees of breathtaking Orbital visuals.

Phil Hartnoll is true rave royalty. He helped soundtrack an entire...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Backroom Productions and The Old Market.

Lineup

Phil Hartnoll

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

