Acoustic Evening w/ Áine Deane

Choose Love Shop
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Áine Deane - Hopeless
About

Join us for an evening of acoustic music with Áine Deane in the intimate setting of the Choose Love Shop.

About Áine:

Áine is a 23 year old singer/songwriter based in London, who started gaining traction on TikTok in 2021 whilst posting covers and origin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Choose Love.

Lineup

Áine Deane

Venue

Choose Love Shop

57 Carnaby Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9QF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

