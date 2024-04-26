DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Disque Ardent présente :
Intenable
(Bordeaux - Punk Rock)
Le troisième d’INTENABLE sorti en 2020 et intitulé "Envier les vivants", continue de mêler énergie du punk rock et recherche mélodique avec une formule qui lui est propre, véloce et impertinente....
