Intenable + Feu + Alice HA

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Disque Ardent présente :

Intenable

(Bordeaux - Punk Rock)

Le troisième d’INTENABLE sorti en 2020 et intitulé "Envier les vivants", continue de mêler énergie du punk rock et recherche mélodique avec une formule qui lui est propre, véloce et impertinente....

Tout public
Présenté par DISQUE ARDENT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice H.A, FEU, Intenable

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

