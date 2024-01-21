DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vampires Everywhere w/ theguiltyparty, Nightfeen

The Divebar
Sun, 21 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vampires Everywhere take over THE DIVEBAR Sunday, January 21st! With special guests theguiltyparty. and Nightfeen!

*This show has been MOVED to the Divebar! All previously sold tickets WILL be honored*

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vampires Everywhere

Venue

The Divebar

4110 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.