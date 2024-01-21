DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vampires Everywhere w/ theguiltyparty, Nightfeen

Sinwave
Sun, 21 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vampires Everywhere take over Vegas' newest live music venue SINWAVE Sunday, January 21st! With special guests theguiltyparty. and Nightfeen!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vampires Everywhere

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.