Fervo Fluxo

La Marbrerie
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fervo Fluxo
La Marbrerie
Sábado 23 de Dezembro
23h - 5h

Endereço: 21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France

Funk BR a noite toda ෆ╹ .̮ ╹ෆ

𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗

Toinho

Loelash

Heezy

Daviaa

𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Lineup

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

