DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Saturday, December 9th, SOMOS Music Community and Reizor Music invite you to The Brunch at Monterey American Brasserie @ 37 E 50th St. New York, NY.
Join us at this glamorous midtown location with two-floor lofty space. You will enjoy a crafted sea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.