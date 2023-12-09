DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reizor Music X SOMOS: The Brunch at Monterey

Monterey
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:30 am
On Saturday, December 9th, SOMOS Music Community and Reizor Music invite you to The Brunch at Monterey American Brasserie @ 37 E 50th St. New York, NY.

Join us at this glamorous midtown location with two-floor lofty space. You will enjoy a crafted sea...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Reizor Music and SOMOS Music Community of New York.
Lineup

CAIO, LAETICIA DE VALER, Kimmy T

Venue

Monterey

37 East 50th Street, New York City, New York 10022, United States
Doors open10:30 am

