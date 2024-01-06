Top track

Altar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erabella: "Farewell" Show

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Altar
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Erabella: Farewell Show
w/ LUCA, Bind The Sacrifice, End Path, and Rose of Demise

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Rose of Demise, End Path, Bind the Sacrifice and 2 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.