Hot Flash Heat Wave w/ Rinse & Repeat

Soda Bar
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

San Francisco's Hot Flash Heat Wave landed national attention in 2015 with the fuzzy surf-pop single "Gutter Girl," which anchored their debut album Neapolitan. Boasting a trio of talented singer/so...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Hot Flash Heat Wave, Rinse & Repeat

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

