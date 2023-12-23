DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LLAB CLUB

Wanderlust
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après avoir retourné le WANDERLUST tout l’été en créant la BOMBOKLAAT, le LLAB CLUB fait son GRAND retour sur Paris !

Cette fois-ci on ouvre toutes les salles :

SALLE 1 : HIPHOP / SHATTA / BOUYON

SALLE 2 : AMAPIANO / AFROHOUSE

+ infos : INSTGRAM @llab...

Cet événement est réservé au personne de plus de 18ans.
Presenté par Wanderlust.
Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

