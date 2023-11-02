DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Confidential Presents: Christmas Came Early

El Cid
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Christmas came early… the question is, are you coming too?

This is an 21+ event

Presented by LA Confidential.

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

