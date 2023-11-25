DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New stuff with Celya AB, Alison Spittle and Fern Brady

The Bill Murray
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:15 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

Celya AB, Alison Spittle and Fern Brady have new jokes to try on a Saturday afternoon. One day, some of these jokes may well be told in the evenings.

As seen/heard on Off Menu, Live At The Apollo, Taskmaster.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Celya AB, Fern Brady, Alison Spittle

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open12:45 pm

