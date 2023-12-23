DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Colectivo Marcapiel es un grupo integrado en su mayoría por músicos argentinos residentes en Barcelona, que surge en el 2016 con el propósito de rendir homenaje a las obras musicales que hicieron historia en el rock nacional argentino.
El pulso inicial vi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.