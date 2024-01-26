DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Armed with pummeling gothy grooves, acidic wit and earworm hooks, Ekko Astral brings the mascara moshpit mayhem you crave. The five-piece band was founded by journalist and songwriter Jael Holzman to have fun singing Jell-O sweet melodies about modern livi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.