Top track

Ekko Astral - TBABY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ekko Astral

Songbyrd
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ekko Astral - TBABY
Got a code?

About

Armed with pummeling gothy grooves, acidic wit and earworm hooks, Ekko Astral brings the mascara moshpit mayhem you crave. The five-piece band was founded by journalist and songwriter Jael Holzman to have fun singing Jell-O sweet melodies about modern livi...

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ekko Astral, Spring Silver, Crush Fund

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.