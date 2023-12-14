DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lemonade: An Orchestral Rendition of Beyonce

XOYO
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After some of the most mesmerising and rapturously received shows we have ever put on, Lemonade Re:made is returning to London for one night after over a year and a half absence. We're expecting another 5 minute standing ovation at this performance too......

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

