Top track

Tomasa del Real - Barre con el Pelo (feat. Dj Blass)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Observatorio Festival 2024

Auditorio Natural, Balboa
27 Jun - 30 Jun
GigsLeón
From €5.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tomasa del Real - Barre con el Pelo (feat. Dj Blass)
Got a code?

About

6ª edición del Festival Observatorio.

Evento de música y arte independiente celebrado anualmente en el impresionante paraje natural de Balboa, en el Bierzo leonés.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Asociación Observatorio de Música, Arte y Ciencia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

19
Tomasa del Real, VVV [Trippin'you], Toldos Verdes and 19 more

Venue

Auditorio Natural, Balboa

24525 Balboa, León, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.