Entre "ici" et "là-bas"

Alliance Française de Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:45 pm
TalkParis
Free
Au cours de cet échange, Sophie Darcq (Hanbok, 2023), Olivier Afonso (Les Portugais, 2022) et Li-Chin Lin (Goán tau, 2021) partageront leurs réflexions et leurs expériences personnelles sur les thèmes de la construction de soi, de la diversité culturelle e...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open1:45 pm

