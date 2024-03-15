Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Courettes & Black Boys On Moped

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette
Got a code?

About

THE COURETTES (Rock / Garage) :

The Courettes sont un duo garage qui n’est pas sorti de 1966 et qui pourrait bien être la sensation électrique du moment. C’est le bébé de la brésilienne Flavia Couri, ex-Autoramas et du danois Martin Wild. Ils font partie...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

The Courettes, Black Boys On Moped

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.