Yoshi & Di OriginalZ + Dee Nasty

La Place
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15
About

Di OriginalZ, c'est la nouvelle formation ultime créée pour conquérir le Monde au son du Hip-Hop Momo.

Aux côtés de Yoshi, l’infatigable Rappeur multi-casquettes aux 600 concerts, trois de ses proches collaborateurs enfin réunis: Son Of A Pitch (Chinese M...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Yoshi Di Original, Dee Nasty, DJ Nels and 1 more

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

