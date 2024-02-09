DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YOSHI & DI ORIGINALZ

La Place
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Di OriginalZ c’est 4 joyeux connards sur scène au service du Hip-Hop Momo.

Aux côtés de Yoshi, l’infatigable Rappeur multi-casquettes aux 600 concerts, trois de ses proches collaborateurs enfin réunis: Son Of A Pitch (Chinese Man Records), Faya Braz (Beat...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.

Lineup

Yoshi Di Original

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

